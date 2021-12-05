i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $17.91

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $19.31. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a PE ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

