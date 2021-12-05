Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.18. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

