IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IGAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. IG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

