IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $478.60

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.60 ($6.25) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.08). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 833,813 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.85. The company has a market capitalization of £233.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.65%.

About IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

