IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.23).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 774.50 ($10.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 796.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 847.31. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

