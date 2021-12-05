Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.68 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

