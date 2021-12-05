imbrex (REX) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

