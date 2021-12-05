Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $51.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $205.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

