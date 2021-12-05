Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

