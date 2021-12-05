Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Ingles Markets worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 114,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

