Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

