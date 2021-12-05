Insider Buying: BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO Acquires $31,500.00 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

