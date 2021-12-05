Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys 2,360 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,360 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $23,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $148.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
About Bogota Financial
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
