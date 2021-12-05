Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Buys 2,360 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,360 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $23,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $148.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBK. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

