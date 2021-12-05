Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Acquires $457,701.30 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder bought 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

