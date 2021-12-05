Insider Buying: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Insider Purchases £14,820 in Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) insider Leon van de Moortele purchased 39,000 shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.91.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

