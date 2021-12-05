Insider Buying: Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Insider Buys A$250,000.00 in Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) insider Paul Adams purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile
