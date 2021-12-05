Insider Buying: Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Insider Buys A$250,000.00 in Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) insider Paul Adams purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kalamazoo Resources Company Profile

Kalamazoo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Castlemaine gold project that consists of three tenements covering an area of approximately 310 square kilometers; the South Muckleford gold project that comprises two tenures; the Pilbara gold and base metal project covering an area of approximately 252 square kilometers; and the Ashburton gold project comprising 4 mining leases and 3 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 217 square kilometers.

