Insider Buying: MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Director Acquires $70,950.00 in Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.