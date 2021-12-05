Insider Buying: Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Acquires A$2,668,680.00 in Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) insider Wesley Stringer acquired 1,260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,668,680.00 ($1,906,200.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Probiotec Company Profile
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.