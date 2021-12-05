Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Buys $783,454.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00.

STGW stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48. Stagwell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

