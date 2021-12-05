Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $156,840.00 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.