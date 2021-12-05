Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $80,680.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HNI opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

