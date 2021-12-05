Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £392,611.44 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($512,949.36).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($194.93).
- On Monday, October 11th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($194.15).
- On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).
MGGT stock opened at GBX 738 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 98.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 638.08. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 383.10 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.