Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Sells 29,326 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $26.21 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

