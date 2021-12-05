Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $3,174,000.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

