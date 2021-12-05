Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,652.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $11,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $13,296.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.03 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

