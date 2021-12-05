Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,652.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $11,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $13,296.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.03 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
