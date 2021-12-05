Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells 17,482 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.