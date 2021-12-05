Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
U stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
