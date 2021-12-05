Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

