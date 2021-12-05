Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Update

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 888,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 181,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

