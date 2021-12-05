Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Insulet by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $263.17 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.94.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

