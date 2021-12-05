Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

