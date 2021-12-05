Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

