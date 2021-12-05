Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IVC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 838,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,863. Invacare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

