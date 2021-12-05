Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
IVC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 838,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,863. Invacare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.