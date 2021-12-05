Invesco Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $15.89 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

