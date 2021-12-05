Invesco Ltd. Purchases 163,326 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 997.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $629,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

