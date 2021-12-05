Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,115 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

