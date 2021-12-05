Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVGI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

