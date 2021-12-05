Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Investors Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

