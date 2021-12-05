Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $383.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

