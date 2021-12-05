Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.27 and a 200-day moving average of $366.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

