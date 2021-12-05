Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

