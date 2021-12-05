Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

