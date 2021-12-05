Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.59 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

