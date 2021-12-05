Investors Financial Group LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 325.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

