Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.51 and its 200 day moving average is $338.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

