iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.11. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 349 ($4.56).

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,547.43). Also, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

