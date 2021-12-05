IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64.76 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $64.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00393353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00229963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

