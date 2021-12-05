IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 6.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $261.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

