iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

