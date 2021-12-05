iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.