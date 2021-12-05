iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

